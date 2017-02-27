LiveWell Minute: Colorectal Cancer Screening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. It begins as a small, non-cancerous growth called a polyp. Some of these polyps may eventually turn into cancer.

Some of the signs and symptoms are:

Change in bowel habits

Blood in or on stools

Cramping

Bloating

Stomach pain

Weight loss

Dr. Andrew Nish, Medical Director, John Stoddard Cancer Center says, "Signs and symptoms of colon cancer can be very non-specific, but can include abdominal pain, bloating, changing bowel habits, which can include constipation, diarrhea, narrowing of stools. It can even include weight loss."

Risk factors for colon cancer include being overweight or obese, physical inactivity, cigarette smoking, consumption of processed meats, and type 2 diabetes.

Screening should occur in patients over 50, with colonoscopy every ten years.