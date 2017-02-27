× Poll: Majority of Iowans Against State Money Being Used for Private Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new poll finds most Iowans would be opposed to using public funds for private schools.

The issue is covered in a Des Moines Register Mediacom Iowa poll.

They found that 58-percent would oppose taking public school funds to help parents pay for non-public education, such as private schools or home schooling.

Only 35-percent were in favor of using funds in such a way.

Several Republican lawmakers have considered an education savings program.

States that have such programs direct state funding per-pupil to private schooling, home schooling, or tutoring expenses.