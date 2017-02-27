× Proposed Legislation Would Undo ‘Bottle Bill’

DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are considering a possible change to Iowa’s recycling laws.

HSB 163, a bill introduced in the Iowa House, would repeal Iowa’s bottle bill.

Since it passed almost 40 years ago, Iowa has maintained an 86-percent redemption rate. That’s one of the best in the nation and more than three times the recycling rate of states without bottle and can deposits.

The new measure would create a recycling program and impose certain recycling fees. It would also create a litter control program.

It is scheduled to be discussed Monday by a House subcommittee.