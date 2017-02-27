× Some Sandyville Rescue Dogs Available for Adoption

DES MOINES, Iowa –Four of nineteen dogs that were rescued in Warren County earlier this month will be ready for adoption Monday.

After a custody hearing last week, the judge ruled the animals would be owned by the county — effective immediately.

Warren County officials have now signed over all the dogs to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. We’re told four more dogs will be available later this week after spay and neuter surgeries.

The dogs will be available at 1:00 p.m. at 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines.

As for the former owner, Lindsey Morrow, faces numerous charges including animal neglect and ongoing criminal conduct. Her arraignment on the charges has been moved to next week.