× Suspect in January Bar Shooting Arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man police had been seeking in connection with a shooting at a Beaverdale bar back in January has been arrested.

Thirty-nine-year-old Oscar Gipson was booked into the Polk County Jail Sunday afternoon. He is facing several charges in connection with a shooting at Saints Pub and Patio on January 22nd.

Police say Gipson shot up Saints Pub and Patio early Sunday morning, possibly with an AK-47. Gipson and his girlfriend reportedly were arguing at a nearby establishment when she left and went to Saints. Police say Gipson left as well then returned with a rifle and opened fire on the bar and cars in the parking lot, shooting across traffic on Urbandale Avenue.

Gipson is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and several charges of second degree criminal mischief. He is being held on a bond of $355,000.