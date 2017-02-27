Ways to Get Involved With National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Alison St. Germain, faculty advisor of the ISU chapter of BIEDA, and Michelle Roling, co-founder of the Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa, came to the studio to talk about National Eating Disorder Awareness Week and some of the events going on in support of the movement.

BIEDA--Body Image and Eating Disorder Awareness--is a student organization that has been at Iowa State University for about three years, and a chapter has also been founded at the University of Iowa. BIEDA is sponsoring several events on the ISU campus throughout the week, some of which are open to the public.

Roling noted that while many people think young girls are generally the most affected, people age 62 and older are in the fastest-growing demographic of individuals with eating disorders. The number of men suffering from these disorders is also growing.

Take a look at the video for more information about events BIEDA and the Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa are is sponsoring and how you can be aware of signs of an eating disorder.