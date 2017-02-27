× Wells Fargo Provides Update on Fire Recovery Progress

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Clean-up continues after a fire at the West Des Moines campus of Wells Fargo last week.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning and caused the most damage to the Eagle Rock building, which remains closed. Smoke did spread to other portions of the interconnected campus, but the company says it has now completed cleaning the Cedar Point building and workers returned Monday morning.

Vice President of Corporate Communications for Wells Fargo, Steve Carlson, says the Eagle Rock building could be closed for some time as repair work and cleaning continues. About 1,500 employees work in the building and Carlson says they have been temporarily relocated to other Wells Fargo facilities in the metro or are working from home.

All employees who weren’t able to work because of the closed facilities have been paid as if they worked their normal scheduled shifts.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Wells Fargo says they don’t have an estimate yet on the cost of the damage.