West Des Moines Spa Owner Found Guilty of Fraud

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Monday, the Board of Cosmetology suspended the license of a metro spa owner.

The board found Ashley Van Zetten guilty of fraud. They say she offered services outside the scope of her profession and allowed unlicensed employees to perform services that require a license.

Van Zetten runs SkinGym Dermatology & Medspa in West Des Moines. Due to the violations, Van Zetten's license is suspended for 90 days followed by three years of probation. She was also ordered to pay nearly $4,000 in fines.