× Ames Barilla Pasta Plant Looking to Expand Facility, Create Jobs

AMES, Iowa — An Ames business is asking the city council for assistance in expanding its pasta plant.

The Barilla pasta plant is planning a $16 million expansion that calls for a new building, six new wheat silos, and a larger rail yard. The expansion would also create 41 jobs.

Barilla is asking for a tax abatement from the city, which has some competition from Avon, New York, the site of Barilla’s other U.S. facility.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is also considering a $1.5 million incentive package.