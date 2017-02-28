× Ames City Council to Discuss Proposal for New Housing

AMES, Iowa — On Tuesday night, the Ames City Council will consider a plan to develop the former site of Ames Middle School.

The old buildings were torn down after a new middle school was built several years ago, and now the city will ask for developers to make proposals to develop the land at 321 State Avenue.

The site would be for single-family detached homes, and the city wants the developer to add financial incentives to help low-income home buyers. The provision is that at least 60% of the homes be available to low and moderate-income households.