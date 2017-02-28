× Car Crashes Into High School Marching Band During Alabama Mardi Gras Parade

ALABAMA — A dozen teenagers were injured on Tuesday when a car crashed into a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama.

Police say a 73-year-old man was driving a car that was part of the Gulf Shores, Alabama, parade when he suddenly accelerated into a high school marching band.

At least 12 teens were injured, some of them critically. The names of the victims and driver have not yet been released.

This crash comes three days after a car crashed into a parade in New Orleans, injuring 28 people.