Ames --- Wasn't always easy, but the Cyclones stayed red hot with an 86-83 win over previously streaking Oklahoma State. ISU won its sixth straight, while the Cowboys lost for the first time in six games.

Senior Matt Thomas led the Cyclones with 25 points. Iowa State remains in 2nd place, and can stay there with a win at West Virginia.