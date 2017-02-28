Des Moines Senator Rails on Republicans, GOP Senator Brushes Off Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, attacked Republican lawmakers for over 20 minutes on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

“Are we serious? Is this a serious general assembly? That's all I want to know. Or is this some kind of clown act that we're going through this year?” yelled Bisignano.

He attacked Republican lawmakers over home rule, saying, "We need to repeal home rule, because we have disrespected it and ignored it on every bill we've passed in this chamber all year."

In regard to the effort to dismantle Des Moines Water Works, he said, "We’re going to dismantle their water system; we're going to break it up regionally, because you know why? Because we are all experts in this room!”

Talking about collective bargaining, Bisignano shouted, "So you disseminate collective bargaining in this chamber. There probably aren’t five of you over there that even knows what collective bargaining is!”

Bisignano says his outburst was one of frustration, and that in his mind the Senate has not helped Iowans.

“We’re halfway through this session and we've really done nothing but hurt people, we've not accomplished anything to be proud of,” he said.

Senate Republicans, however, downplayed the 20-minute rant.

“I think that's just the filibustering process. Tony's frustrated that he's no longer in power, he's frustrated with the new management and the goals we have here in the state legislature, and he just wanted to vent,” said Senator Mark Chelgren.

Senator Chelgren, however, takes issue with Bisignano's statement of how Senate Republicans have treated home rule.

“I think he needs to read the Iowa Constitution. The Iowa Constitution actually gives home rule to counties and to cities in lieu of whatever the legislature states”, said Chelgren.

Despite their differences though, Senator Chelgren says he understands Bisignano's frustration.

“I empathize. I felt that frustration for six years while I asked for bills that were important to me and issues that were important to me of the majority party be ignored,” said Chelgren.

Senator Bisignano’s full speech can be seen here.