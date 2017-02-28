Downtown Des Moines Hy-Vee Grocery Store Opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It’s been in the works for years and under construction for 11 months, but the Court and 4th Hy-Vee finally opened its doors Tuesday morning.

“There are already a lot of exciting things happening here, downtown, and we are just looking forward to being a part of that, as well as being able to help that grow in the future,” says Marcie McCauslin, store director, Hy-Vee.

The store has more than 18,000 items, or approximately one-third the items found in a 90,000+ square-foot Hy-Vee, such as the Waukee Hy-Vee. Each category set has the top-selling brand or leader and some will offer two or more brands. The store has an array of specialty items as well as a vast selection of everyday products.

Officials with the new store say that accessibility will be one the major benefits. There will be 100 customer parking stalls behind or south the building and metered street parking. Right now, the stalls are open to the public but in the coming month it will transition to a parking validation system. The store will also feature express check-outs located at all the doors and throughout the building.

Regular store hours will be from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. daily.