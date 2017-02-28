× Efficiency and Legality of Hypermiling to Save Gas Money

UNITED STATES — Hypermiling is a term for techniques used to raise miles per gallon, and while some can pay off, WFLA’s Peter Bernard reports that others may be dangerous.

Nile Madley, is an insurance executive by trade, but is also a self-proclaimed hypermiler while on the road, as he tries to go as far as possible on each tank of gas.

His Civic Hybrid is designed to get 32-37 miles per gallon in the city, but Madley gets between 43-48 on any given day.

Dedicated hypermilers draft or follow trucks in order to increase MPGs. Madley said patience is his secret to saving money.

“Accelerate not too quickly. You don’t want your revs to get too high. You want to steadily increase your speed while also letting off the gas as you shift into the next gear,” he said. “It’s so fun. Like right now, I’m coasting at 43 miles per hour, and I’m sitting steady at about 60 miles per gallon.”

Sergeant Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol says troopers see more hypermilers when gas prices surge, and is supportive of people saving money as long as it still follows the law. Sometimes, though, following too close becomes dangerous and illegal.

“We’re looking at 55 miles an hour, you’re looking at 5 1/2 car lengths between every vehicle, as a good safe rule of thumb,” said Gaskins.

Avoiding stops is one way to save money, but cutting through parking lots to do so is illegal.

“And what happen is you’re trying to cut through to get across to the other roadway and people are parking and walking through the parking lot and so forth, and we have crashes,” said Gaskins.

When Madley’s low gas warning light came on, he was not concerned, saying, “That means that I have three days left.”

Cleaning out the trunk, checking tire inflation, and turning off the air conditioning are also potential ways to boost miles per gallon.