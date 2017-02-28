Michael Phelps Addresses Issue of Doping in House Subcommittee Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps addressed lawmakers on Tuesday to talk about the problem of doping.

The swimmer is just one member of a panel that appeared before a House subcommittee at the Capitol.

Joining Phelps was another athlete, Adam Nelson, who should have won a gold medal in the 2004 games, but instead another athlete who doped won. Nelson did not receive his medal for another eight years when it was handed off at an airport food court.

"I'm here today to ask for action on behalf of the millions of dreamers like me, who believe in fair play and aspire for their gold medals to be won and celebrated in the moment after a clean and fair competition," said Nelson.

"I can't adequately describe how frustrating it is to see another athlete break through performance barriers in unrealistic time frames, knowing what I had to go through to do it," said Phelps. "I watched how this affected my teammates, too. Even the suspicion of doping is disillusioning for clean athletes. To believe in yourself through sport, you need to be able to believe in the system that safeguards clean sport and fair play."

The head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency says the people who promote a sport should not be allowed to police it.