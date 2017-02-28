× New Abortion Ban Bill Moves Ahead at State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy passed out of a subcommittee today at the State Capitol, moving closer to a full debate.

Senate File 53 states that “an unborn child has the physical structures necessary to experience pain” 20 weeks after conception and therefore the state should act to protect the fetus from being aborted. The bill does allow exceptions for when the life of a mother is in danger if an abortion is not performed. It does not provide exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Any doctor who violates the law would face a jails sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000-$10,000. Any facility where an abortion was performed after 20 weeks could face the loss of its license. The mother is also allowed to sue an abortion provider under the bill.

The bill advanced out of the Senate Human Resources subcommittee. It is now eligible for discussion by the full committee.