× Newton Man Accused of Drunk Driving Turns Himself in After Fatal Crash

NEWTON, Iowa — A man wanted in connection to a fatal crash has turned himself in.

Alex Spangenburg is accused of driving drunk and killing his motorcycle passenger last October.

Police had responded to a motorcycle accident and found two men lying in a ditch when they arrived. Bret Rice, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spangenburg turned himself in on Monday and now faces up to 25 years in prison.