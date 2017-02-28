× President Trump to Make First Speech to Joint Session of Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. — After 38 days in office, President Donald Trump will make his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Strengthening borders and the military as well as a plan to repeal Obamacare will be at the top of the agenda, as NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is praising President Trump, saying, “That is the kind of commander-in-chief I think we need in this country.”

During an interview on Monday, President Trump set the tone for the speech that is expected to discuss the campaign promises he has kept and ones still in the works.

The president’s budget calls for major spending increases to strengthen military intelligence, but would cut funds to the state department and Environmental Protection Agency. In a letter to the White House, over 120 retired generals and admirals called cuts to diplomacy a bad idea, and Democrats are now calling for substance.

“And I’m asking the president to unite us so that we can go forward, and be a leader, not a tweeter,” said Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings.

The president is also scheduled to sign an executive order that will make the nation’s historically black colleges and universities a priority for the White House. This is an action he promised to take before the end of Black History Month, which is the same day as his Tuesday speech.