WATCH LIVE: Giraffe Prepares to Give Birth at ‘Animal Adventure Park’

HARPURSVILLE, NY — An upstate New York zoo is continuing to offer a live stream of a giraffe preparing to give birth.

April the giraffe, 15, is expecting a calf with her much younger beau Oliver, who is 5.

The zoo started streaming live last Thursday in preparation of the birth, but “animal rights extremists” flagged the stream as “sexually explicit” and it was removed. The stream has since been restored.

The zoo posted an update Tuesday morning on its Facebook page.

“April had a good night and is as large as ever. Keepers have documented an evening of her sides. The calf was generally carried on her left side, but all has become proportionate. Activity remains normal, behavior normal. Yard time will be granted this morning once temperatures rise to a safe level.”

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours, and up to a full day; but once the calf begins to show, it should be fully out in under an hour.

April is doing “very well” and the labor process is going “just fine,” according to the zoo.

This will be April’s fourth calf, and a first for her hubby Oliver.