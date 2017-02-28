Waukee Family of Eight’s Three-Ring Circus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Three years ago, a metro family received a special delivery by mail. About eight months later, the Timm family practically doubled in size thanks to a little-known family building opportunity.

Fast forward to today, through countless bottles, diapers, and sleepless nights--not to mention, hugs, kisses and giggles in between.

“It’s been a blur,” said Luke Timm.

“A big blur,” agreed Joni Timm.

Meet 3-year-old triplets Ezekiel--or Zeke--Malachi, and the new baby of the family, Evangeline, known as Gigi.

“She’s a diva,” explained Luke.

Like most toddlers, the triplets are full of energy and questions.

“Are you my mommy? And I’m like, 'yes, I’m your mommy,'” said Joni, “At the same time, I do want them to know how they came into our family.”

The triplets became part of the family the moment they were adopted as embryos. A couple from Alaska had conceived embryos through In Vitro technology and donated their extra to the Timms, who already had three kids.

“We're called the ‘bigs,'” said Phoebe and Isaac.

“And they're the 'littles,” added Mattea.

With the arrival of brothers Zeke and Malachi, the biggest of the bigs, Isaac, is no longer outnumbered.

“It’s a lot better than just having two sisters,” he said.

The triplets make it a full house.

“It’s very loud. There's nothing like quiet at this home,” said Phoebe.

From the moment they wake up, it's all hands on deck. Juggling work, school, and day care is nothing less than coordinated chaos.

“Give up on that mindset of 'I'm going to do this well or I have a picture of how this is going to go.' Just buckle down, you throw it into first gear and you just get through it,” said Luke.

Raising six kids, including triplets, might look like a three-ring circus, and the Timms say most days it is.

“It's been a crazy, crazy ride,” admitted Joni.

No matter how impossible their high wire act appears, Joni and Luke believe they were called to grow their family through embryo adoption. They find strength in their faith.

“Just that confidence that he's going to show up tomorrow because he showed up yesterday and he's here today,” said Luke.

You can follow along with the Timms' journey with embryo adoption at graftedgifts.org

Next month, Lutheran Family Service is hosting a free informational seminar on embryo adoption. It will take place on March 20, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 6200 Aurora Avenue Suite 410W in Urbandale. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are an estimated 600,000 frozen embryos in the United States, some of which are available for adoption. The seminar is free, but pre-registration at Lutheran Family Service is required.