× Jepson Makes First Court Appearance on Murder Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man charged in the murder of a Des Moines woman made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Kyle Jepson appeared in jail court. He is charged with murder in the death of 49-year-old Gloria Gary. She had been reported missing on January 5th.

Gary’s car was spotted in Parowan City, Utah on January 11th. Video from a nearby convenience store showed a man, later identified as Jepson, associated with her vehicle. The following day the vehicle was found in Tooele County, Utah where law enforcement officials took Jepson into custody.

After police interviews with Jepson, a search warrant was obtained for Gary’s home. Her body was found concealed inside her home on January 13th.

Jepson was extradited back to Iowa and was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday morning. He is facing charges of first degree murder, first degree robbery, and first degree burglary.

Police say they don’t believe Jepson and Gary knew each other.

Jepson’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 10th.