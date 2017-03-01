Ankeny Police Now Wearing Body Cameras on the Job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Another metro police force is now wired for video.

Today the Ankeny Police Department announced that all of its officers are now wearing body cameras. The department has been testing them out for the last two weeks and slowly rolling them out on the streets. The cameras are from the same vendor that supplies dash cameras to Ankeny. Police say that offered them cost savings on software.

Every officer will wear a camera on duty and activate them whenever they are on a call. Officers say the cameras are good for everyone in the community. They will make it easier for officers to gather evidence at the scene of a crime, offer an invaluable training tool and help settle accusations of officer misconduct.

Ankeny Police officials say they will use the same policy for releasing video as they do know for all other investigative matters. They predict that the advent of body cameras will force the Iowa Legislature to act to clarify laws pertaining to video recorded inside private residences.