× Class 4A and 5A Take Center Court at State Basketball Tourney

DES MOINES, Iowa – There will be some fierce competition at Wells Fargo arena Wednesday as the State Girls Basketball Tournament continues.

A lot of local traffic is expected in downtown Des Moines as central Iowa will be represented by teams playing in five of the six games on the schedule for Wednesday.

Games begin at 10:00 a.m. for quarterfinal play in Class 4A and 5A.

Here’s a quick break down of the schedule.

Boone plays Marion at 10:00 a.m. and Pella takes on Lewis Central at 11:45 a.m.The winners of those two games will face off in the semi-finals on Friday.

In 5A, a big game between undefeated Indianola and Johnston tips off at 1:30 p.m.

Valley faces Dowling at 5:00 p.m. and Waukee goes up against Iowa City West at 6:45 p.m.

There are also Class 5A semi-final games Friday. The winners then play for state titles on Saturday.

Keep up-to-date with the action at the tournament with our scoreboard here.