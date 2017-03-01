× Former Boone Coach Remembers Team’s Last Trip: Six on Six

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Boone High School Girls team has earned a return trip the State Basketball Tournament.

This is the first trip since 1989, when Iowa was still playing six on six rules.

One fan cheering the 2017 Boone team, was also a part of the 1989 six on six team. Don Howard was an assistant coach in 1989, when Boone got to state, to face St. Ansgar.

Howard remembers the game well, as Boone was up by 4 near the end. Then St. Ansgar hit a three pointer. Boone hung on to win the only game at State in school history.

in 1989 we had a pretty good team I was the assistant coach that was the 6 on 6 style of basketball,” said Howard. “I worked mostly with the guards, the defense,but we had a really good season.”

Howard later returned as an assistant with the Boone 9th grade team, that was five on five. Howard says he is still a fan of the six on six game.

“From the coaching standpoint, it was exciting to play three on three.,because you had to be quick you couldn’t hold the ball,” said Howard. “You couldn’t hand the ball off, you only got two dribbles, and so it was a very quick game you had to be fast, it had to be live action.”

Boone struggled out of the gate in their 2017 appearance, but with good defense kept within striking distance. In the end it was Marion 46, Boone 38.