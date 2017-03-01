Iowa Author Stays True to Her Roots to Publish 7th Novel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –In a time when racy books seem to be the rage, one Iowa author stayed true to her roots.

Sugar is a romantic comedy about a pastry chef. Author Kimberly Stuart said, "It's kind of Sleepless in Seattle meets the Food Network."

This is Stuart’s seventh novel. It almost didn't make it to print. The first publisher to pick it up wanted her to make big changes. She said, "They said we can sell a lot of these, and we will give you a lovely advance if you would change a couple things."

The publisher wanted her to make the book racier. That made the former writer of Christian novels uncomfortable. "I'm positive there are other readers out there who are looking for a clean, chemistry driven romance, A Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan movie that isn't 50 Shades. God bless the 50 shaders. I just, I just have like half a shade."

Stuart decided to wait instead. Skyhorse Publishing eventually picked up her book. Sugar went on sale February 7. Stuart said, "My big moment is that Target picked it up and put my little Iowa book, they put it in all 1800 stores nationwide."

It's a big break for this stay-at-home mom who is confident others are looking for the kind of book she wanted to write. "It was definitely a question of who am I, and what's really true to me. There's room for a lot of books in the world," she said.

Sugar is available everywhere books are sold. Stuart says she is working on ideas for her next novel.