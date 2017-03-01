× JewEllsworth is a Trail of Two Cities in Hamilton County

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has announced a new recreational trail has opened, linking to north central Iowa towns.

The JewEllsworth trail runs along highway 175 between Jewell and Ellsworth. It connects to the Jewell Jubilee trail, forming a 3.5 mile trail corridor.

In an email release from the INHF, it was detailed how local residents became aware that the rail line between the two towns would be abandoned.

That was in 2006, but it took a number of years before grant money could be found to finish the trail.