Missing Des Moines Child Found Safe in Michigan

MENOMINEE, Michigan – A six-year-old girl from Des Moines who was reported missing last week has been found safe in Michigan.

Audrey Cooper, described as a black female, was reported missing last Thursday.

Further investigation showed Audrey’s mother, Tanya Kephart, has limited parental rights and violated the court order by picking Audrey up from daycare at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday. Kephart has been restricted from seeing Audrey unsupervised.

Des Moines police say the child and Kephart were found in Michigan after Kephart tried to seek financial assistance from a local DHS office.

The child is being held in foster care while arrangements are being made for her return to Iowa. Kephart will face charges of violation of custodial order and child endangerment once she is extradited to Iowa.