More Dogs from Sandyville Rescue Ready to be Adopted

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four more of the 19 dogs that were rescued in Warren County back in February are ready for adoption.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says Alfredo, Mazy, Baloo, and Happy are ready to be adopted. Four other dogs that were rescued became available for adoption on Monday and since then two of them have already found homes.

The dogs are being cared for at the ARL at 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines.

After a custody hearing last week, the judge ruled the animals would be owned by the county. Warren County officials then signed over all the dogs to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

As for the former owner, Lindsey Morrow, faces numerous charges including animal neglect and ongoing criminal conduct. Her arraignment on the charges has been moved to next week.