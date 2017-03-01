Senator Charles Grassley Has Mixed Feelings About President Trump’s Speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senator Charles Grassley says he enjoyed President Trump's speech to Congress last night but he does have a few areas of conflict with Trump's plans.

Grassley says he agrees with President Trump that it is time to undo the sequester cuts and increase military spending. President Trump is asking for $56 billion in new spending on defense and law enforcement. Grassley says he isn't ready to commit to a dollar figure yet.

Grassley says he did not liek hearing the President bragging about breaking free from the TransPacific Partnership trade deal. Grassley says that deal would have meant billions in exports for Iowa farmers.