Two Inmates Escape From Jackson County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is looking for two inmates who escaped from the county jail Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Department says five inmates were exercising in an outdoor yard when tow of them, 19-year-old Andrew Combs and 20-year-old Brian Willey, pried open a door and escaped.

45 minutes after the two men escaped a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty truck was stolen nearby. Police believe Combs and Willey took the truck.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Combs and Willey you're asked to call 563-652-3312.