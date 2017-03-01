University of Iowa Reinstates Scholarships it Cut Just Last Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa is reversing course on a plan to cut scholarships already awarded to current students in the face of public backlash and a lawsuit.

The school announced it was cutting the scholarships in order to meet a budget cut demand from the Governor's office. The University of Iowa and Iowa State University were each required to cut $8 million dollars to cover a budget shortfall of more than $100 million in the Governor's plan. The decision to meet that demand by cutting scholarships was met by a lawsuit filed by a Des Moines law firm.

Today the school announced it will fund the non-need based scholarships for current students. However it will discontinue the scholarships beginning with students enrolling in the school next year.

President Bruce Harreld released as a statement saying he has spoken the Board of Regents, Governor Branstad and Iowa lawmakers about the importance of stable income sources for the school and the need for increased funding.