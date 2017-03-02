× Des Moines Vehicular Homicide Suspect Takes Plea Deal

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea deal has been reached in connection with a Des Moines vehicular homicide case from August of 2016.

Online court records show 35-year-old Darnell Browder has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle — OWI and serious injury by vehicle — OWI. Browder is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27th in the case.

Browder was being chased by Des Moines Police on Aug. 14th when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle. Forty-one-year-old Jason Hunt of Des Moines, who was driving the other vehicle, was killed in the crash. His passenger, Angela Denning, was injured.

Police say Browder was driving drunk.

Authorities initially charged Browder with homicide by motor vehicle — OWI, homicide by motor vehicle — reckless driving, serious injury by motor vehicle, felony eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and driving while suspended.

The plea deal was finalized last week.