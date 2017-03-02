× Drake Backed The Blue … Now They’re Backing Drake at Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The Drake Bulldogs will have a sudden surge of support in the crowd tonight when they open play at “Arch Madness” in St. Louis.

Local law enforcement in the St. Louis area are rallying around the team to say ‘thank you’ for Drake’s support for police. Back in January Drake hosted a “Back the Blue” night at The Knapp Center to show support for local law enforcement.

Drake Junior CJ Rivers’ father is a police officer in Fairview Heights, Illinois which is a suburb of St. Louis. A friend of the family and fellow police officer is now asking other officers in the area to come out in support of the Drake team tonight at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

The Drake Bulldogs face the Bradley Braves tonight in the opening round of “Arch Madness” at 8:30 tonight. You can watch the game on ESPN3. Channel 13 will have more from the tournament tonight on news at 6pm and 10pm.