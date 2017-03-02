Elle, Elle, Elle. Ruffridge Breaks Three Records in 48-point Outburst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Tuesday night, Iowa's Scoring Queen, Elle Ruffridge had one field goal, but that was Tuesday. Shot after shot Ruffridge's point total climbed toward 46, the previous state record held by MOC-Floyd Valley's Alexis Conaway, then in the fourth quarter Ruffridge hit her 16th field goal (state record) to score her 48th point (state record). By the third quarter Ruffridge had already found the record books with her 8th three-pointer, but that proved to only be the beginning.

Ruffridge and Pocahontas Area beat Center Point-Urbana 80-59 clinching a spot in the 3A State Title for the third straight season.