× Loebsack Calls For Jeff Sessions to Resign as Attorney General

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Dave Loebsack, Iowa’s only Democrat in Congress, is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign in light of reports that Sessions lied under oath about conversations with Russian officials.

The Washington Post first reported the story Wednesday evening. During his confirmation hearings Sessions told Senators he knew of no contacts between Trump surrogates and Russian officials. Sessions, a Trump surrogate, had multiple meetings with Russian officials while working with the Trump campaign but did not disclose those to the Senate during hearings.

Sessions was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee at the time of the meetings. He denies that the meetings with Russian officials were campaign related.

Loebsack issued this statement Thursday morning:

“Every week, there is a new distraction from the administration preventing us from focusing on the important work of debating legislation such as a comprehensive jobs package that would put folks across Iowa and the nation back to work. It is now clear that Attorney General Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In light of the newly released report, the Attorney General must resign.

These new revelations about the Attorney General’s dealing with the Russians reinforce the need for a truly independent, outside, bipartisan investigation into the President and his staff’s dealings with Russians. A simple recusal is no longer enough, Attorney General Sessions must resign so that we can focus on creating jobs and growing our nation’s economy.”