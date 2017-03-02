× New Police Chief for Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University has named its new chief of police.

The university says Michael Newton will begin his duties as chief on April 3rd. The position has also been expanded to include an assistant vice president post.

Newton comes to Iowa State from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he was a captain overseeing the Field Services Division.

Vice president of university of services Kate Gregory says, “Michael brings strong experience in community collaboration and emergency response to Iowa State. We had a diverse, broadly experienced and talented group of candidates from across the U.S., and the search committee had a very hard job. ISU has an outstanding police force and Michael’s background and experience will make it even stronger.”

Newton has a criminal justice degree, a master’s degree in administration of justice, and a Ph.D. in business administration.