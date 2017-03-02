× Polk City Growing As Metro Area Expands

POLK CITY, Iowa- In this past year 81 new single family homes were constructed in Polk City, after an average of 50 over the past few years. This little town tucked between Ankeny, and Saylorville Lake is seeing record growth.

“We’ve double our growth,our taxable valuation, we’ve doubled that since 2009 so we’re real happy with that, said Mayor Jason Morse. “I’ve seen this community be 1500 people, I’ve seen us grow to almost 5000 people, Polk City has always been somewhat of a secret.”

Morse said a study projects the town to have around 700 more building sites for homes there. He’s talked with developers who feel this could last the town around five years. Morse said there is a possibility of annexing land to the north of town.

A large new development is coming to town by Kimberly Development. It will include commercial shopping area, and residential development, which will change again, the shape of the community, allowing growth to the east.

Just this week the mayor has learned that a second building will be built in the technology park on the north edge of town. A laundry company from Oelwein is expanding to Polk City, and will have 10 jobs.

“I believe the secret’s out but I still enjoy living in that small town,” said Morse. Polk City has the convenience of having Ankeny, Johnston, Grimes, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Urbandale and all the other communities close by.”

Morse said new interstate connections have helped. The latest Ankeny exit is allowing more people to come to Polk City from there. Also planned changes to the Highway 141, 35/80 interchange will also benefit Polk City.

One thing which has reduced traffic here is the opening of the High Trestle Trail. The Mayor said that not as many people now take the Neal Smith Trail to Polk City.