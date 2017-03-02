× Public Hearings Monday on Three Contentious Proposed Bills

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans will get to have a say in three controversial legislative proposals next week.

First up is a plan to reorganize Des Moines Water Works. Under the bill, the current board would be dissolved. Members would be replaced by city leaders in Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Urbandale.

A public hearing on the proposal will take place in the capitol Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Another public hearing will be held at 7:00 that night. It focuses on voter ID laws.

The bill, which has already been approved by a House committee, would create an electronic list of registered voters. Voters would then show identification at their precinct, allowing poll workers to verify who they are.

Anyone without an ID would be able to receive one for free.

In between those two public hearings, the House will hold one about a minimum wage bill. It would prohibit cities and counties from raising the minimum wage above the state level.

If approved, four counties would have to roll back the minimum wage increases they already approved.

That hearing is at 5:00 p.m.