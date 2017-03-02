× Sen. Chelgren Changes Bio After Education Discrepancy Revealed

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa senator who pitched a bill that would require a balance of Republican and Democratic professors at state universities has been caught lying on his legislative resume.

Until this week Republican Senator Mark Chelgren’s bio page on the Senate Republican website claimed he’d earned a degree in “business management” from “Forbco Management School.”

However that isn’t an accredited school. It’s a training course offered to employees at Sizzler restaurants. It doesn’t offer degrees, but does give certificates of completion.

A Senate Republican spokesperson tells NBC News the certificate is similar to McDonalds’ “Hamburger University.”

Sen. Chelgren’s bio page has been updated to say he attended a University in California but does not have a degree.