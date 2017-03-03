Arrest Made in Connection to Threats Against Jewish Organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI -- A Missouri man has been arrested in connection with threats against several Jewish organizations.

Juan Thompson, 31, allegedly made at least eight threats against multiple Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League in Manhattan.

This arrest comes just as the FBI has started investigating a wave of threats targeted at Jewish community centers across the country.

The Anti-Defamation League aid it is important for leaders to speak out against anti-Semitism and to put an action plan in place.

"Just because there's been an arrest today around our bomb threat does not mean that the threats have disappeared or will stop," said Evan Bernstein, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in New York. "Hate towards the Jewish community and other minority groups is very real and deeply concerning."

Federal prosecutors say Thompson made the threats to get back at his ex-girlfriend, saying he made the threats in her name.