UNITED STATES -- Get ready, shoppers: a new addition is coming to the paper towel aisle this month.

Brawny has replaced the iconic Brawny man with a new Brawny woman in honor of Women's History Month.

The limited-time packaging gives women the spotlight for the month of March, and is the first time a woman has appeared on the brand's paper towel packaging.

Brawny will also be showcasing a series of short films on its website highlighting women in STEM fields.