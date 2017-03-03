Collins-Maxwell Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sending Nude Photos to Minor

Scores: Girls State Basketball Tournament

POLK COUNTY, Iowa  --  A Collins-Maxwell Middle School teacher is facing federal charges after investigators say he sent nude pictures of himself online to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Luke Crouse is charged with attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor and enticement of a child. Investigators says the girl he was supposedly chatting with was actually a federal Homeland Security agent.

Officials say Crouse was wearing a Collins-Maxwell shirt in one of the pictures he sent.

Crouse is now in the Polk County Jail.