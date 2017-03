× Costco Cardholders to See Increased Fees

UNITED STATES — Costco members will see an increase in membership fees at the beginning of June.

On June 1st, fees for individuals and business cardholders will go up to $60, which is a $5 increase. Executive members will see a $10 increase, to $120 total.

The changes will impact approximately 35 million members. Costco last raised its membership fees in 2011.