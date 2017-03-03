× Cyclones Struggle in 2nd Half, Fall at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV – After trailing by just 1 at the half, Iowa State went cold in the 2nd half of their regular season finale, losing to West Virginia 87-76.

Naz Mitrou-Long led the way with 22 in the loss, Monte Morris added 17.

The loss knocks ISU out of the #2 spot in the Big 12 tournament. The Cyclones will either be the 3 or 4 seed, depending on the outcome in Saturday’s Baylor-Texas game.

If Baylor wins, ISU is the 4 seed. If Baylor loses, ISU is the 3 seed.