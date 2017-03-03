Cyclones Struggle in 2nd Half, Fall at West Virginia

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones looks on in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at United Center on March 25, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones looks on in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at United Center on March 25, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
MORGANTOWN, WV – After trailing by just 1 at the half, Iowa State went cold in the 2nd half of their regular season finale, losing to West Virginia 87-76.
Naz Mitrou-Long led the way with 22 in the loss, Monte Morris added 17.
The loss knocks ISU out of the #2 spot in the Big 12 tournament. The Cyclones will either be the 3 or 4 seed, depending on the outcome in Saturday’s Baylor-Texas game.
If Baylor wins, ISU is the 4 seed. If Baylor loses, ISU is the 3 seed.