Deer Classic Returns to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hunters from all over the state will converge on downtown Des Moines this weekend. The Iowa Deer Classic returns to the Iowa Event Center this Friday at 3 p.m. and over 12,000 people are expected to attend.

“We’ve got more exhibits this year than we’ve ever had in the history of the Iowa Deer Classic,” said John Bunge, Iowa Deer Classic. “There are a lot of hands-on events for hunters of all levels.”

Visitors will get a hands-on look at some the newest and best hunting gear the industry has to offer.

“The number one reason people come is to see what is new in hunting gear,” says Bunge. ”We’ve got about everything you could imagine for hunting.”

Each year the Iowa Deer Classic brings to the hunters of Iowa and the Midwest a weekend’s worth of trophy whitetails, world class hunting seminars, hunting and outdoor exhibitors, hands-on archery opportunities and much more.

This year they will welcome more than 200 exhibits. The show starts Friday at 3 p.m and ticket information can be found here.