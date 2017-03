× Federal Law Enforcement Investigating Caterpillar Company

PEORIA, Illinois — Federal law enforcement officials are investigating the Caterpillar company over taxes, according to a source at the company’s headquarters.

On Thursday, investigators searched the headquarters and two other facilities for tax documents.

There is no word yet regarding what led to the investigation or what may have been found.

News of the search took a toll on Caterpillar’s stock, which dropped 5% in the day’s trading.