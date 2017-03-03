× Legislation Proposed in Honor of ISU Student Killed in Cyride Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friends and family of an Iowa State student killed after a bus crash are calling on lawmakers to advance a new bill in her honor.

Freshman Emmalee Jacobs was killed after being hit by a Cyride bus in Ames on her way to class in December of 2015.

The bus driver, Benjamin Clague, didn’t come forward after the accident. Authorities were able to determine a Cyride bus was involved in the crash during the investigation, and that led to Clague.

He was sentenced to just 30 days in jail as a part of a plea deal. That is the maximum sentence allowed under the charge of failure to report an accident.

Clague could have faced several years in prison if convicted of the original charges filed against him.

The proposed legislation, called Emmalee’s Law, could make it possible for harsher penalties in future cases.