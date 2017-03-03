× Man Arrested After Alleged Pipe Bomb Found Inside Altoona Residence

CARLISLE, Iowa — According to the Carlisle Police Department, an Altoona man was arrested after officials found a potentially live homemade pipe bomb in the man’s residence.

On Friday, 36-year-old Joel Castillo Sifuentes was charged with possession of incendiary or explosive device, threats of explosive or incendiary device, and reckless use of fire or explosives.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Elm Street in Carlisle on March 1st on a report of a suspicious device, and sought assistance from the Des Moines Police Department Bomb Squad after receiving the call. After examining the device, officials determined it was a potentially live homemade pipe bomb and transported it to a remote location where it was decommissioned.

Carlisle police say there is no apparent danger to the public as this was believed to be an isolated incident.

Sifuentes is now in the Warren County Jail.