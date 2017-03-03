× More Sandyville Rescue Pups Heading Home, Others Require Medical Care

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it is having no problems finding loving homes for the dogs rescued from horrible conditions in Warren County last month.

Eight of the 19 dogs rescued from Sandyville and Indianola were put up for adoption this week and all eight have already found new homes. Three dogs went home earlier this week, the other five will head home today.

19 dogs were rescued from two properties in Warren County on February 1st. Two deceased dogs were also found. All of the dogs belonged to Lindsey Morrow who claimed to be running a rescue operation. She is now charged with Animal Torture, Animal Neglect, Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Fraud and Theft. Online records show she collected thousands of dollars to care for the dogs who were all found malnourished and caged in filthy conditions.

Of the 11 dogs still in care of the ARL eight are still undergoing medical treatment. Two more could be adopted in the next week. Another is in foster care.

Lindsey Morrow is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.